PBPD INTERCEPT ILLEGAL MIGRATION

- Kansas City Star
MO woman convicted of murder and imprisoned more than 40 years is innocent, judge rules
Attorneys for Sandra Hemme immediately moved to free her from the prison in Chillicothe. If released, Hemme’s prison term will mark the longest known wrongful conviction of a woman in U.S. history.
- Miami Herald
Miami-Dade officers face manslaughter charges for the deaths of UPS driver, bystander
The four Miami-Dade police officers turned themselves in at the Broward Main Jail on Friday and Saturday. They’ve since been released.
- The Independent
Law & Order star Angie Harmon’s teenage daughter charged with breaking and entering
The 18-year-old daughter of Law & Order star was arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina
- BBC
Driver of police car who hit cow removed from duty
A farmer whose runaway cow was rammed by police says the footage of the incident is a sorry sight.
- Tacoma News Tribune
Tacoma man stabbed employer 17 times in a parking lot last year. Here’s his sentence
The man continued to stab the victim even after he fell to the ground, prosecutors say.
- The Canadian Press
Maine police kill armed man after a night of gunfire and burned homes
AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A Maine State Police tactical team fatally shot a man on a rooftop early Saturday after an hourslong standoff in which authorities said he opened fire at officers, two homes burned down and a person who fought with him apparently died.
- INSIDER
Mexican cartels have stolen over $300 million from American seniors in elaborate timeshare property scams
Older Americans are falling victim to massive timeshare fraud at the hands of Mexican cartels, the FBI says. Police warn to never pay advance fees.
- USA TODAY Opinion
30 years later, a killer is found. But she'll never spend a day in jail.
After 30 years, Angela Maher's killer, a woman who never spent a minute in jail, has been found, leaving more questions than answers.
- CBC
After decades as a medical skeleton, a hanged Black man's remains will be given proper burial
The remains of a Black man hanged for murder in Nova Scotia nearly 200 years ago will be laid to rest Saturday after his skeleton spent decades on display in doctors' offices.Labban Powell, who lived in Cornwallis Township, was hanged in a public execution near Kentville after being convicted for the murder of a white man in 1826.His body was claimed by a physician at the time — as was legal if no family came forward — to be used to train medical students.Powell was buried near an anthill. When
- Associated Press
Divers find remains of Finnish WWII plane that was shot down by Moscow with a US diplomat aboard
The World War II mystery of what happened to a Finnish passenger plane after it was shot down over the Baltic Sea by Soviet bombers appears to finally be solved more than eight decades later. The plane was carrying American and French diplomatic couriers in June 1940 when it was downed just days before Moscow annexed the Baltic states. All nine people on board the plane were killed, including the two-member Finnish crew and the seven passengers — an American diplomat, two French, two Germans, a Swede and a dual Estonian-Finnish national.
- The Canadian Press
San Francisco park where a grandmother was fatally beaten will now have her name
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco park where a grandmother was beaten and then later died from her injuries will now bear her name.
- The Daily Beast
Police Allege Man Punched Sixth-Grader in Racist Hate Crime
A white man in Washington has been arrested and placed on a $500,000 bail after allegedly targeting and attacking a Black sixth-grade student walking with classmates during a field trip.Paul Jonathan Bittner, 42, has been charged with malicious harassment and the assault of a child in the second-degree, according to the Whatcom County Jail.During a walking field trip to a nearby film center Wednesday, students from Whatcom Middle School, part of the Bellingham School District, were near the Bell
- The Canadian Press
Shooting in Detroit suburb injures 9, leaving an 8-year-old in critical condition
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Nine people were injured, including two young children and their mother, after a shooter opened fire at a splash pad in a Detroit suburb where families gathered to escape the summer heat Saturday. Police tracked the shooter to a home, where the man apparently shot himself to death, authorities said.
- Canadian Press Videos
Don't take all your cash with you to the beach and other tips to avoid theft during a Hawaii holiday
Honolulu police recently received some attention on social media for recommending that beachgoers not leave their valuables unattended and instead take those items with them into the ocean in a waterproof bag. But both police and travel experts have other simple tips to keep your trip safe from theft.
- People
Her Disappearance Led Authorities to the Gilgo Beach Serial Killer. So Why Isn’t Shannan Gilbert's Death Considered a Murder?
Shannan Gilbert disappeared in 2010, and the last record of her is a chilling 911 call she placed on the night she vanished
- The Canadian Press
Victim identified in Southern California homicide case, 41 years after her remains were found
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A victim whose skull was found by children in a Southern California city in 1983 has been identified 41 years after her remains were first discovered, authorities said.
- The Canadian Press
A Georgia inmate used a gun to kill a prison kitchen worker before killing himself, officials say
GLENNVILLE, Ga. (AP) — An inmate used a gun to kill a kitchen worker at a Georgia prison early Sunday before fatally shooting himself, state officials said.
- KMGH - Denver Scripps
'They didn't have to hurt the kids': Armed robbers pose as delivery drivers, invade Aurora home
Police in Aurora are searching for the suspects who posed as delivery drivers and robbed a family at gunpoint in their home.
- The New York Times
Trump Lawyers Argue Barring Attacks on FBI Would Censor ‘Political Speech’
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump pushed back Friday night in an aggressive — and at times misleading — way against an effort to curb his public attacks on the FBI agents working on his classified documents case in Florida. In a 20-page court filing, the lawyers assailed prosecutors in the office of special counsel Jack Smith for seeking to limit Trump’s remarks about the FBI on the eve of two consequential political events: the first presidential debate, scheduled for June 27, and the R
- United Press International
New York man charged with hate crime against Muslim woman
A New York man has been charged with a hate crime after he allegedly hurled a can of beans at a Muslim woman on a subway train platform amid rising antiarabism and Islamophobia amid Israel's war on Gaza.