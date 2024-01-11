PCs launch byelection campaign to hold seat as candidate unveils priorities

Tina Neary is running for the Progressive Conservatives in the byelection for Conception Bay East-Bell Island. (Peter Cowan/CBC - image credit)

Tina Neary is running for the Progressive Conservatives in the byelection for Conception Bay East-Bell Island. (Peter Cowan/CBC)

Tina Neary officially kicked off her campaign in Conception Bay East-Bell Island on Wednesday night, holding a rally in the district alongside Progressive Conservative Leader Tony Wakeham.

Neary — a town councillor in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's since 2017 — unveiled some of her priorities if she is elected in the Jan. 29 byelection in the eastern Newfoundland district that had long been hold by retired MHA David Brazil.

At the top of her list is improving support for people struggling with the rising cost of living.

Neary — who made a career working with families, seniors and people with disabilities — said she wants to see income support increased to keep up with rising prices.

"These funds are not being indexed properly, so I absolutely agree that everything seems to be going up, but the support we're providing to individuals isn't going up as well," she said.

Neary highlighted the three main areas within the district and each of their biggest problems.

In Paradise, she'd like to hold the governing Liberals to their promise of building a high school built to accommodate the growing population.

In Bell Island, she'd like to see an onshore manager for the ferry service.

In Portugal Cove-St. Philip's, she wants to see the former health clinic reopen after closing in 2018.

She spoke about a recent CBC story where a Bell Island resident spoke about having to choose between eating or feeding her children.

"That is not OK. That is not acceptable. We need to do better. And I know that if I am so fortunate to become the next MHA, I will do the best I can working with the PC party to do better."

Vote-splitting?

Neary was also asked about the Independent candidate running in the byelection — her colleague on town council, Darryl Harding.

Harding made the decision to run after splitting from the PC Party over the selection process that led to Neary being chosen as candidate. Harding has said he'll be running as an "independent progressive conservative."

"For me personally, I have no concern," Neary said.

"I have no issues with any of the individuals that are running. I am running my own campaign. I'm doing what is necessary for me. I am going out with my team, I'm getting the votes that are necessary, finding the support that is necessary, and the other individuals will do what they need to do."

Harding was at the centre of controversy when he was suspended from council over harassment allegations, and then sued the town to be reinstated.

Wakeham said he's not concerned about Harding taking votes away from Neary while campaigning as an Independent.

"We have only one Progressive Conservative candidate running in Conception Bay East-Bell Island and she is standing next to me right now. Tina Neary."

Also in the race is the NDP's Kim Churchill, a vocal advocate for children with disabilities, and the Liberal's Fred Hutton, a longtime broadcaster and journalist.

