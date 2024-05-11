Peacock Officially Announces Details of 'The Office' Spinoff

Peacock has picked up the awaited The Office spinoff from US creator Greg Daniels and Nathan for You co-creator Michael Koman.

The streamer announced that the new mockumentary series will be set in the same universe as the US version of The Office, and will follow the story of "a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters." Domhnall Gleeson and The White Lotus' Sabrina Impacciatore will lead the ensemble cast, while Daniels and Koman will executive produce alongside Ricky Gervais — the creator of the original UK The Office — Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman and Banijay Americas.

“It’s been more than ten years since the final episode of The Office aired on NBC, and the acclaimed comedy series continues to gain popularity and build new generations of fans on Peacock,” said Lisa Katz, President, NBCUniversal Entertainment, "In partnership with Universal Television and led by the creative team of Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, this new series set in the universe of Dunder Mifflin introduces a new cast of characters in a fresh setting ripe for comedic storytelling: a daily newspaper."

Stay tuned for an official trailer and release date.