'Peaky Blinders' Film Starring Cillian Murphy To Premiere on Netflix

The Peaky Blinders film is officially set to premiere on Netflix.

Variety reports that the movie will be helmed by season one director Tom Harper and written by series creator Steven Knight, who will also co-produce alongside Caryn Mandabach, Guy Heeley and star Cillian Murphy, who returns to reprise his role of Thomas Shelby. “It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me…It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of ‘Peaky Blinders.’ This is one for the fans,” the actor said in a statement.

“When I first directed ‘Peaky Blinders’ over 10 years ago, we didn’t know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive. ‘Peaky’ has always been a story about family – and so it’s incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix,” Harper added.

“I’m genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen,” Knight shared. “It will be an explosive chapter in the ‘Peaky Blinders’ story. No holds barred. Full on ‘Peaky Blinders’ at war.”

Plot details and the remainder of the cast are yet to be announced, however production is set to begin some time this year in association with BBC Film.

Stay tuned for an official trailer and release date.