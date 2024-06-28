Pearl Jam cancel London concert due to illness

Pearl Jam have cancelled a concert at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend.

Posting on X, the rock band’s account said the gig planned for Saturday had been cancelled due to illness.

They added that the show will not be rescheduled, and tickets can be refunded at point of purchase.

"The decision was the last thing we wanted to have to make, especially as we know so many of you made travel plans based on the tour schedule," the post read.

"There was simply no other option based on our current health and also having to avoid further damage.

"We couldn’t be more disappointed to not play one of our favourite cities this tour, despite best efforts, rescheduling was not possible at this time due to existing scheduling commitments."

They also apologised for the "inconvenience and disappointment" it will cause fans.

The Seattle band played Manchester’s Co-Op Live arena earlier this week, where frontman Eddie Vedder explained he was unwell, and having difficulties with his voice.

However, the latest post from the band is short on detail - saying only that the London show was cancelled "due to illness in the band".

The band are currently touring in support of their twelfth album, Dark Matter, which reached number two on the UK albums chart.

Their next show is scheduled for Berlin on 2 July.