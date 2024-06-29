Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run collision

The collision happened in Thorpe Lane, Middleton, close to the junction with Redbarn Close [Google]

A pedestrian has been killed in a hit-and-run collision in Leeds, police have said.

The 35-year-old woman was struck by a blue VW Golf R in Thorpe Lane, Middleton, close to the junction with Redbarn Close at about 21:40 BST on Friday.

The vehicle, which was travelling in the direction of Robin Hood, did not stop at the scene, West Yorkshire Police said.

Officers investigating the collision have appealed for any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the VW Golf, which was damaged in the crash, to come forward.

