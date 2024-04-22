Kigali safer than London, argues Cabinet minister as he defends 'post-truth' Rwanda Bill opposed by Lords

Rishi Sunak will urge peers to back his Rwanda plan as it faces its final parliamentary showdown (Lucy North/AP) (PA Wire)

A Cabinet minister suggested Kigali is safer than London as the Government seeks to ram the controversial Rwanda Bill through Parliament.

Peers were threatening to dig in against Rishi Sunak’s flagship legislation which one crossbencher branded “post-truth” as it seeks to declare the central African country as safe for asylum seekers from Britain after the UK’s Supreme Court ruled it was not.

But Deputy Foreign Secretary Andrew Mitchell said: "The remarkable regime in Rwanda, over the last 30 years, has come back from the abyss, a country completely destroyed by the genocide.

“It is absolutely extraordinary what the Rwandan government have achieved in all walks of life. It is a safe country.

“And indeed, if you look at the statistics, Kigali (Rwanda’s capital) is arguably safer than London. So I have no doubt at all about the safety of Rwanda and the efficacy of the scheme."

But he was pressed about reports that in 2018, Rwandan security forces opened fire on protesting refugees.

Mr Mitchell told the Today programme that it was "a highly contested incident".

"But the facts are clear. There are enormous numbers of refugees in Rwanda, who are well looked after," he said.

The bill was back in Parliament on Monday for another round of parliamentary “ping pong”.

MPs were set to reject amendments backed by the Lords.

Peers are expected to ultimately allow the will of the elected Chamber to stand and stop their opposition, but possibly not before raising fresh objections.

But if peers pass exactly the same amendment twice, the Commons would faces the choice of either accepting the change or losing the Bill under a rarely-used process known as “double insistence”.

Former independent reviewer of terrorism legislation Lord Anderson signalled that some crossbenchers may continue to support Labour in opposing the bill, and raised the possibility of “double insistence”.

He tweeted on Sunday: “This “post-truth” Bill asks Parliament to declare that Rwanda is safe (which it isn’t, yet) and will always be safe (which is obviously unknowable).”

Leading lawyer and independent crossbencher Lord Carlile of Berriew said the Government's current Rwanda Bill is "ill-judged, badly drafted, inappropriate" and "illegal in current UK and international law" ahead of the key votes on the legislation in Parliament on Monday.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "This is, in my view, the most inexplicable and insensitive day I've experienced in nearly 40 years in one or other House of Parliament."

"What Rishi Sunak is asking Parliament to do is say that an untruth is a truth," he added.

"The Supreme Court held, for the time being at least, that Rwanda is not a safe country and it is still the case that Rwanda has not implemented all the promises it made in the treaty it reached with the United Kingdom."

Last week saw peers amend the Bill yet again to include an exemption for Afghan nationals who assisted British troops and a provision meaning Rwanda could not be treated as safe unless it was deemed so by an independent monitoring body which would verify that protections contained in a new treaty with Kigali are implemented.

But Deputy Foreign Secretary Andrew Mitchell on Monday defended the Government’s legislation and rejected peers' calls for Afghans who helped British troops to be exempted from the risk of being sent to Rwanda.

He insisted there was a "safe and legal route" available to them to come to the UK and urged the House of Lords to "accept the will" of the House of Commons and the British people.

Mr Mitchell told Times Radio: "We have an absolute obligation to Afghan interpreters, people who served the British Army, served our country during the Afghan crisis.

"But I'm pleased to say that thanks to the scheme that the Government set up, the Arap (Afghan relocations and assistance policy) scheme, something like 16,100 Afghans have been given settlement in the UK.

"So I don't think this amendment is necessary, there is already a safe and legal route for Afghan interpreters and others who served the Army."

Mr Mitchell said he hoped the Lords "will accept the will of the elected House now and let the Bill proceed" as "that is what the British people want".

"We know overwhelmingly that they agree that we need to stop the boats, the Government's got a clear plan, no one else has got a clear plan."

Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman said the Government's Rwanda Bill is "fatally flawed" and has "too many loopholes".

She added: "I don't think it's going to stop the boats, and that's the test of its efficacy."

The Government has vowed to keep Parliament sitting late into the night if necessary to pass the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill, which it sees as vital to the Prime Minister’s pledge to “stop the boats”.

Peers have repeatedly blocked the legislation with a series of amendments, stretching debate on the “emergency legislation” over more than four months and delaying flights taking asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Downing Street is hostile to the idea of making concessions to secure the passage of the Bill, setting up a showdown with peers.

The Bill is intended to overcome the objections of the Supreme Court by forcing judges to treat Rwanda as a safe country for asylum seekers and allowing ministers to ignore emergency injunctions from the European Court of Human Rights as the Government seeks to address the “small boats” Channel crisis.

Speaking on Friday, Rishi Sunak said his patience with those blocking the Bill had “run thin”, adding: “No more prevarication, no more delay. We will sit there and vote until it’s done.