Penns Valley restaurant announces move to new location due to lease running out

Two years after it first opened, a Gregg Township restaurant known for its subs, sandwiches, pizza and more is planning to relocate.

Streamside Family Restaurant, at 137 W. Streamside Place, announced Friday on Facebook that it would be moving six miles west to Potter Township, near Centre Hall, later this month. The final day of business at the current location is tentatively set for March 16, while the new location will be open sometime in April.

The new spot’s address is 2782 Earlystown Road, right next to the Earlystown Diner and Centre Herd Health Services. It is the former site of South Philly Cheesesteaks.

“We really enjoyed serving the Spring Mills neighborhood over the last two years,” co-owner Rudy Seles, who runs the restaurant with his wife Jennifer, told the CDT on Saturday. “Unfortunately, our lease ran out and the space became available in Centre Hall, so we took advantage of it — so we can continue our business and expand our menu.”

Seles said the size of the current and new locations are comparable, although the new venue boasts a larger kitchen. That will come with a grill and fryer, so Seles said customers can expect additional menu offerings such as fried chicken and french fries.

The American-style restaurant already has menu items such as strombolis and salads, in addition to its subs, sandwiches and pizza.

Seles also said that customers will enter the new restaurant’s dining room by using the back entrance. Takeout will also be handled in the back.

Streamside Family Restaurant plans to update customers about the move on its Facebook page, and more updates are expected as the moving date draws closer.