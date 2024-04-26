Pentagon to 'rush' Patriot missiles to Ukraine in $6bn package

Holly Honderich - in Washington
·2 min read
A launcher of a Patriot missile system of the Bundeswehr, the German armed forces, stands during the "National Guardian" military exercise at the Bundeswehr's tank training grounds on April 18, 2024 in Munster, Germany
A Patriot missile system used by Germany [Getty Images]

The Pentagon has said it will "rush" Patriot air defence missiles and artillery ammunition to Ukraine as part of a $6bn (£4.8bn) military aid.

Its the second package from Washington this week, following $1bn in more immediate aid announced on Wednesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier on Friday that Kyiv "urgently" needs Patriot missiles in the face of growing Russia air threats.

Mr Zelensky said Patriots "can and should save lives right now".

The US will "move immediately" to get the supplies to Ukraine, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday.

However a list of the equipment in the package, published by the Defence Department, did not include additional Patriot launchers - something Mr Zelensky says his country desperately needs.

It is the largest security assistance package the US has committed to date, Mr Austin said, and includes air defence munitions, counter-drone systems, artillery ammunition an critical intercepts for Patriot air defence systems.

"It's not just Patriots that they need, they need other types of systems and interceptors as well," Mr Austin said. "I would caution us all in terms of making Patriot the silver bullet."

"Understand what's at stake for Ukraine, for Europe, and for the United States," he said. "If Putin prevails in Ukraine - Europe would face a security threat it hasn't seen in a lifetime. Russia will not stop in Ukraine."

Asked whether the US aid would protect Ukrainian forces, Mr Austin said that the commitment was "material, real, and substantial" although "not instantaneous".

"It's going to take some time to get it in there and distribute. The Ukrainians were able to hold - with this capability, they can do a lot better."

US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin speaks during a press conference after concluding the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, on April 26, 2024
US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin said the aid package was the largest committed to Ukraine to date [Getty Images]

The announcement comes days after President Biden signed a long-awaited aid package containing $61bn in military support for Ukraine.

Ukraine only has a handful of Patriots to complement other Western missile defence systems and existing stocks of Soviet-era surface-to-air missiles (SAMs), such as the S-300.

They are the most capable and expensive air defence systems that Ukraine has. Each Patriot battery costs around $1bn (£800m), and each missile costs nearly $4m.

Germany has already promised an extra Patriot system - and its defence and foreign ministers appealed to their European counterparts earlier this month to respond urgently.

Greece has stocks of Patriots and S-300s but said none could be spared. We explained why we cannot do it," he told Skai TV.

His said his country's air defences were "critical systems for the protection of Greek air space".

According to reports, Spain will supply some Patriot missiles but not a full system.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Defense officials meet with allies following aid package to Ukraine

    The $6 billion aid package is the largest ever sent to Ukraine.

  • US announces $6 billion long-term military aid package for Ukraine

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Friday a $6 billion long-term military aid package for Ukraine — the largest to date — which will allow the US to purchase new equipment produced by the American defense industry for the Ukrainian military.

  • US announces new Patriot missiles for Ukraine as part of new $6 billion aid package

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will provide Ukraine additional Patriot missiles for its air defense systems as part of a massive $6 billion additional aid package, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced Friday. The missiles will be used to replenish previously supplied Patriot air defense systems and are part of a package that also includes more munitions for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems, or NASAMS, and additional gear to integrate Western air defense launchers, missiles an

  • UPDATE 2-Ukraine's Zelenskiy calls for air defense systems as allies meet

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday called for additional air defense systems to be sent to Kyiv to help protect against Russian strikes, adding that a pause in U.S. funding had helped Moscow seize the initiative. Zelenskiy's comments come just days after Congress emerged from a half-year of deadlock to approve a $61 billion aid package for Ukraine. On Friday, the Pentagon announced that it will buy $6 billion worth of new weapons for Ukraine including interceptors for the Patriot air defense system, the single largest assistance package President Joe Biden's administration has provided.

  • Military aid for Ukraine

    The Pentagon confirms sending long-range missiles after the president secretly approved the transfer in February. More of the ATACMS missiles will be included in a new aid package. CNN’s Frederik Pleitgen reports.

  • Egyptian delegation arrives in Israel to revive deadlocked ceasefire and hostage talks

    An Egyptian delegation is in Israel in an effort to advance stalled negotiations aimed at releasing hostages and implementing a ceasefire in Gaza, Egyptian and Israeli officials told CNN on Friday.

  • Multiple NFL teams attempted to trade for Chargers QB Justin Herbert

    Several NFL teams asked the Los Angeles Chargers about the availability of quarterback Justin Herbert in potential trades, general manager Joe Hortiz told reporters.

  • Israel intensifies airstrikes on Gaza's Rafah before ground operation

    CAIRO (Reuters) -Israel stepped up airstrikes on Rafah overnight after saying it would evacuate civilians from the southern Gazan city and launch an all-out assault despite allies' warnings this could cause mass casualties. Medics in the besieged Palestinian enclave reported five Israeli airstrikes on Rafah early on Thursday that hit at least three houses, killing at least six people including a local journalist. The Gaza Strip is about 40 km (25 miles) long and between about 5 km (3 miles) and 12 km (7.5 miles) wide and is one of the most densely populated areas in the world.

  • Russian central bank warns of slower drop in inflation as it holds rates at 16%

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Inflation is set to ease more slowly than previously thought, Russia's central bank said on Friday as it held its key interest rate at 16% for the third meeting running and acknowledged for the first time that inflation may not fall to its 4% target this year. The decision was in line with a Reuters poll of economists, which had forecast that the persistence of inflation, fanned by strong consumer demand and widespread labour shortages, would prevent the central bank from easing borrowing costs more quickly. The bank lifted its inflation forecast to 4.3-4.8% from 4-4.5% previously.

  • Talk of an Immigrant ‘Invasion’ Grows in Republican Ads and Speech

    WASHINGTON — A campaign ad from a Republican congressional candidate from Indiana sums up the arrival of migrants at the border with one word. He doesn’t call it a problem or a crisis. He calls it an “invasion.” The word invasion also appears in ads for two Republicans competing for a Senate seat in Michigan. And it shows up in an ad for a Republican congresswoman seeking reelection in central New York, and in one for a Missouri lieutenant governor running for the state’s governorship. In West V

  • Commissioner Roger Goodell makes first comment on crash involving Chiefs’ Rashee Rice

    At the NFL Draft, commissioner Roger Goodell talked about the crash involving Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice.

  • Russia would struggle to sustain assault on Ukraine without China, Blinken says

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says China is a 'top supplier' of things like machine tools and micro-electronics, which Russia uses to churn out weapons used against Ukraine.

  • US and allies aim to help Ukraine bolster defenses after aid gap

    The United States hopes its new deliveries of weaponry will help Ukraine rebuild defenses and refit its forces as it recovers from a gap in U.S. assistance, but it does not expect Kyiv to launch large-scale offensive operations against Russian forces in the near term, a U.S. defense official said on Thursday. The U.S. will on Friday host a virtual meeting of Ukraine international aid donors, days after Congress emerged from a half-year of deadlock to approve a $61 billion aid package for Ukraine. President Joe Biden's administration quickly announced $1 billion in artillery, air defenses and other hardware would soon be heading to Ukrainian front lines.

  • Spain to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine amid mounting pressure from EU and NATO allies, report says

    Spain has decided not to send any of its launchers for the Patriot system to Ukraine, however, El Pais reported.

  • Cutting Out These 9 Expenses Will Save Retirees Over $29,000 a Year

    Most retirees live on a fixed income, so they look for ways to cut down on expenses and save money. This isn't always easy to do, especially if you already feel like you're living with the least...

  • U.S. unveils $1B military package for Ukraine after months of delays

    The Pentagon announced a military package worth $1 billion for Ukraine, as the United States rushes to send new weaponry to the besieged ally following months of delays.

  • Blinken meets with China’s Xi as differences grow

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with China’s President Xi Jinping and other Beijing officials as differences between the two nations grow on a number of issues. Blinken said he outlined the U.S. worries with China, mentioning Beijing’s backing of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has surpassed the two-year mark, and Taiwan. “Russia would struggle…

  • Even With Ken Griffin’s Support, Senate Republicans Are Losing the Money Race

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate Republicans count billionaire Ken Griffin, Chevron Corp., and Occidental Petroleum Corp. among their top donors, but it’s the Democrats in the chamber who are raising the most money by a wide margin.Most Read from BloombergJavier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in WorldPlunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is FadingFed’s Preferred Core Inflation Gauge Rose at Brisk Pace in MarchHuawei’s New Phone Runs Latest Version of Made-in-China ChipBillion

  • This Is the Average Social Security Payment in Every State

    Living on Social Security alone can be financially challenging, but many retirees and people with disabilities do it every day. They budget carefully, find clever ways to save money and enroll in...

  • Factbox-Key issues discussed by Blinken in talks with Chinese leaders

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing on Friday in the latest high-level contacts between the superpowers aimed at keeping tense relations under control. The visit brought little progress on contentious issues, including China's support for Russia in Ukraine, tensions over Taiwan and the South China Sea and U.S. complaints about cheap Chinese exports.