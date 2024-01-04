People Are Just Realising This Connection Between Netflix's Fool Me Once And Peaky Blinders

Fool Me Once is now streaming on Netflix

Viewers who’ve been tuning in to Netflix’s new drama Fool Me Once may have felt a bit of déjà vu while they were binge-watching, and we don’t just mean because of the drama’s all-star cast.

While watching the eight-part series, which is the latest collaboration between the streaming service and mystery writer Harlan Coben, many viewers couldn’t help feeling a little distracted as they tried to place where they’d seen Joanna Lumley’s character’s elaborate stately home before.

And then… the penny finally dropped that the location was previously the home of Tommy Shelby, the character played by Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders.

Loving ‘Fool me once’ on Netflix but aren’t they using Tommy Shelby’s house? 😂 — Charlie Murphy (@CharlieMurphy50) January 2, 2024

How’s Joanna Lumley living in Tommy Shelby’s house? And after he blew it up too! #FoolMeOncepic.twitter.com/CgLiAkGghD — Four Priests Brewery (@fourpriests) January 2, 2024

Haha. Tbh I knew I recognised it from somewhere but couldn't place it and it was bugging me. So I looked it up & yeah, Tommy fooking Shelby's house! It's Arley Hall in Cheshire. It's used a lot as a filming location. — Marci Jay she/her (@Darthritis2013) January 2, 2024

Joanna Lumleys home in it I recognise as Tommy Shelbys house in Peaky Blinders. — TheTuck (@the_tuckster) January 3, 2024

Netflix later confirmed this to be the case in an Instagram post comparing images from the two shows, joking: “They really thought they could fool us with Tommy Shelby’s house.”

The property in question is Arley Hall in Cheshire, which has previously been used in a number of TV shows and films over the years.

In fact, as some fans have been pointing out on social media, this isn’t even Joanna Lumley’s first time filming at the location.

Back in the early 90s, she played Mrs Peacock in a TV adaptation of the hit board game Cluedo, which used Arley Hall as its primary location.

Everyone is saying its from Peaky Blinders i remember the house as Arlington Grange with Joanna Lumley giving peak camp in her performance as Mrs Peacock in Cluedo #FoolMeOncepic.twitter.com/VIqe48r0kB — Gary Quinn (@jazzyg2005) January 3, 2024

I love the fact that Joanna Lumley filmed (as Mrs Peacock )the very camp Cluedo game show in the very same stately home (Arley Hall in Cheshire) back in the early 90s. pic.twitter.com/iJi6N4wREk — Phillip Tipton (@mrphilliptipton) January 2, 2024

Joining Joanna in the new Netflix drama are Richard Armitage, Adeel Akhtar and former Coronation Street star Michelle Keegan.

Among the supporting cast is Irish actor Emmett J Scanlan, who previously played Billy Grade in the fifth and sixth seasons of – you guessed it! – Peaky Blinders.

All eight episodes of Fool Me Once are available to stream on Netflix now.

