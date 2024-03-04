People Are Just Realising This Fact About Jennifer Coolidge In American Pie And They're Not OK

Jennifer Coolidge in the first American Pie film Moviestore/Shutterstock

Long before she was synonymous with her roles in The White Lotus, The Watcher and even Legally Blonde, plenty of people knew Jennifer Coolidge best for her iconic American Pie role.

The Emmy winner played “Stifler’s mom” in the teen comedy series, which introduced many viewers to Jennifer for the first time and, for better or worse, helped popularise the term “MILF” in the late 1990s.

But one Threads post by presenter Phil Clifton about the character has made plenty of those who enjoyed watching it as teenagers back in the day reassess everything.

“Hey millennials, did you know that the American Pie character ‘Stifler’s mom’, aka Jennifer [Coolidge] was actually the grand age of *drum roll* …thirty-eight,” he wrote.

“Have a great day,” he added, while people had a lot of feelings in the replies:

She later reprised her role as Jeanine Stifler in all three American Pie sequels.

These days, Jennifer is probably best known for her performance as Tanya in the first two seasons of The White Lotus, for which she’s now won two Emmys.

Since her career renaissance, the much-loved US star has spoken fondly about her American Pie experience, revealing in 2022: “I got a lot of sexual action from American Pie.

“There was so many benefits to doing that movie… There would be, like, 200 people that I would never have slept with.”

Sadly, Jennifer is unlikely to return for the upcoming third series of The White Lotus (what with her character being killed off in the season two finale and everything), although that hasn’t exactly stopped her from speaking out about her hopes to appear in some capacity.

