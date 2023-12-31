Percy Jackson creator gives promising season 2 update

Disney+

Percy Jackson and the Olympians creator Rick Riordan has given fans a promising update on season two.

The latest adaptation of Riordan's popular fantasy books premiered on Disney+ last week (December 20). It has since become the biggest premiere for any show under the Disney Branded Television label, according to TVLine.

While speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the author revealed that he has already started writing season two – despite the next instalment not receiving an official confirmation yet.

Disney+

Related: Percy Jackson and the Olympians trailer teases trouble in Mount Olympus

"We are doing what we can to prepare [for] the eventuality that we get the green light. We don't know. It is not official," he said (via Screen Rant).

"You know, we're getting reactions like we've had tonight, amazing reactions everywhere... so, if I was the Oracle, I would say the Auguries are good.

"But, we had started writing what those episodes would look like, sort of doing a series format, talking about the first few episodes, and that's about as much as we can do right now until we get the go-ahead."

Riordan concluded with a message for the fans, saying: "So, the best way to ensure that [the show] goes forward, [is to] tell your friends to tune in to Disney+ and watch."

Disney+

Related: Disney+'s Percy Jackson series confirms release date with new teaser trailer

Based on Riordan's best-selling novel The Lightning Thief, the fantasy series follows titular character Percy Jackson, a young demigod who is accused of stealing Greek god Zeus' lightning bolt.

The eight-part drama stars The Adam Project's Walker Scobell, Will and Grace's Megan Mullally, Die Another Day's Toby Stephens, Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda and legendary actor Lance Reddick – in his final role before his sad death earlier this year.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians currently sits at an impressive 96% on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, after 55 reviews at the time of writing (December 31). Critics have praised the show for remaining faithful to the original source material, in comparison to previous movie adaptations.

Story continues

Percy Jackson and the Olympians premiered last week on Disney+ and is currently dropping new episodes weekly.

You Might Also Like