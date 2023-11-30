Person believed responsible for Ontario bomb threats arrested in Morocco, police say

OPP say an investigation has given it 'strong reason to believe' a person arrested in Morocco for a series of bomb threats was also responsible for bomb threats in Ontario earlier this month. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press - image credit)

A person who police believe was responsible for a rash of bomb threats across Ontario early this month has been arrested in Morocco.

Belgian police arrested the individual in connection with another series of bomb threats in Belgium earlier this week, according to a Thursday afternoon news release from Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

On Nov. 1, multiple schools across northern and eastern Ontario were closed and evacuated in response to bomb threats.

At the time, OPP's acting manager of media relations Bill Dickson said the threats were sent electronically to multiple Ontario school boards demanding money.

Dickson said investigators found no reason to believe the threats were legitimate, but many of the affected schools and facilities closed as a precaution.

In the Ottawa area, Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l'Est ontarien sent a letter to parents informing them staff and students in the board's schools had been directed to places of shelter.

OPP said Thursday it will work closely with Belgian police but cannot speculate "when or if" the individual who was arrested will face charges in Canada.