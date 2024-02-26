Person dead after home, barn catches fire in Cumberland County, N.S.

Cumberland County District RCMP say they do not believe last week's fire is suspicious. (CBC - image credit)

A person is dead after a fire in Cumberland County, N.S., last week.

Police and emergency services responded to a fire on Highway 209 in Advocate Harbour around 5 p.m. on Feb.19, RCMP said in a news release on Monday.

The Mounties said when they arrived at the scene, a home and a barn were engulfed in flames. The severity of the fire destroyed both structures.

RCMP said a person's remains were located inside the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but police said they do not believe it is suspicious.

MORE TOP STORIES