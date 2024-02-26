Advertisement

Person dead after home, barn catches fire in Cumberland County, N.S.

CBC
·1 min read
Cumberland County District RCMP say they do not believe last week's fire is suspicious. (CBC - image credit)
A person is dead after a fire in Cumberland County, N.S., last week.

Police and emergency services responded to a fire on Highway 209 in Advocate Harbour around 5 p.m. on Feb.19, RCMP said in a news release on Monday.

The Mounties said when they arrived at the scene, a home and a barn were engulfed in flames. The severity of the fire destroyed both structures.

RCMP said a person's remains were located inside the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but police said they do not believe it is suspicious.

