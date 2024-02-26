Person dead after home, barn catches fire in Cumberland County, N.S.
A person is dead after a fire in Cumberland County, N.S., last week.
Police and emergency services responded to a fire on Highway 209 in Advocate Harbour around 5 p.m. on Feb.19, RCMP said in a news release on Monday.
The Mounties said when they arrived at the scene, a home and a barn were engulfed in flames. The severity of the fire destroyed both structures.
RCMP said a person's remains were located inside the home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but police said they do not believe it is suspicious.
