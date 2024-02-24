PFL vs Bellator 2024 full card: Start time, UK TV channel, live stream, how to watch MMA event in Saudi Arabia

Ryan Bader is among a host of stars on the card (Getty Images)

Saudi Arabia will host its first major MMA event this weekend when the Professional Fighters League (PFL) pits a number of its champions against Bellator fighters.

PFL acquired Bellator in November and the first card in the Gulf State is something to behold. Throughout the card, there are champions against champions.

Stars of the PFL in Clay Collard, Ray Cooper III and Thiago Santos feature, while big Bellator names in Patricio Pitbull, Johnny Eblen, Yoel Romero and Ryan Bader also feature.

Claressa Shields, arguably the biggest star in women’s boxing, will represent the PFL in her return to MMA.

PFL vs Bellator 2024 date, start time and venue

PFL vs Bellator is scheduled to take place tonight, Saturday, February 24, 2024, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The action is set to get underway at 8pm GMT.

PFL vs Bellator fight card/undercard in full

Main card

Renan Ferreira vs Ryan Bader

Impa Kasanganay vs Johnny Eblen

Gabriel Braga vs Patricio Pitbull

Ray Cooper III vs Jason Jackson

Bruno Cappelozza vs Vadim Nemkov

Thiago Santos vs Yoel Romero

Clay Collard vs AJ McKee

Prelims

Henry Corrales vs Aaron Pico

Biaggio Ali Walsh vs Emmanuel Palacio

Claressa Shields vs Kelsey DeSantis

Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs Edukondal Rao

Malik Basahel vs Vinicius Pereira

How to watch PFL vs Bellator 2024

TV channel: The action will be broadcast on DAZN. A subscription to the platform costs £19.99 per month in the UK.

Live stream: The DAZN app and website will offer a live stream service online to subscribers across mobile devices, laptops, games consoles and more.

Watch PFL vs Bellator on DAZN here