PFL vs Bellator 2024 full card: Start time, UK TV channel, live stream, how to watch MMA event in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia will host its first major MMA event this weekend when the Professional Fighters League (PFL) pits a number of its champions against Bellator fighters.
PFL acquired Bellator in November and the first card in the Gulf State is something to behold. Throughout the card, there are champions against champions.
Stars of the PFL in Clay Collard, Ray Cooper III and Thiago Santos feature, while big Bellator names in Patricio Pitbull, Johnny Eblen, Yoel Romero and Ryan Bader also feature.
Claressa Shields, arguably the biggest star in women’s boxing, will represent the PFL in her return to MMA.
PFL vs Bellator 2024 date, start time and venue
PFL vs Bellator is scheduled to take place tonight, Saturday, February 24, 2024, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The action is set to get underway at 8pm GMT.
PFL vs Bellator fight card/undercard in full
Main card
Renan Ferreira vs Ryan Bader
Impa Kasanganay vs Johnny Eblen
Gabriel Braga vs Patricio Pitbull
Ray Cooper III vs Jason Jackson
Bruno Cappelozza vs Vadim Nemkov
Thiago Santos vs Yoel Romero
Clay Collard vs AJ McKee
Prelims
Henry Corrales vs Aaron Pico
Biaggio Ali Walsh vs Emmanuel Palacio
Claressa Shields vs Kelsey DeSantis
Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs Edukondal Rao
Malik Basahel vs Vinicius Pereira
How to watch PFL vs Bellator 2024
TV channel: The action will be broadcast on DAZN. A subscription to the platform costs £19.99 per month in the UK.
Live stream: The DAZN app and website will offer a live stream service online to subscribers across mobile devices, laptops, games consoles and more.