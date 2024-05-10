Orlando City SC (2-5-3, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (3-2-5, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Philadelphia -113, Orlando City SC +278, Draw +264; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Union host Orlando City in conference play.

The Union are 0-0-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Union are 10th in the league drawing 58 corner kicks, averaging 5.8 per game.

Orlando is 1-4-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando has a 1-3 record in one-goal games.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Gazdag has six goals for the Union. Julian Carranza has four goals over the last 10 games.

Duncan McGuire has scored four goals for Orlando. Ivan Angulo has one goal and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Union: 3-2-5, averaging 1.9 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Orlando: 2-5-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.6 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Union: Markus Anderson (injured), Nick Pariano (injured), Holden Trent (injured), Isaiah Konrad McNeil LeFlore (injured), Andre Blake (injured).

Orlando: Ramiro Enrique (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

