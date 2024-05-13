Philippine coast guard won't allow China reclamation at disputed shoal, official says

Reuters
·1 min read

MANILA (Reuters) -The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is committed to sustaining a presence in a disputed area of the South China Sea to ensure China does not carry out reclamation activities at the Sabina Shoal, its spokesperson said on Monday.

The PCG said on Saturday it has deployed ships to Sabina Shoal, where it accused China of building an artificial island, amid an escalating maritime row.

Since the ship's deployment in mid April, the PCG said it has discovered piles of dead and crushed coral that had been dumped on the sandbars of Sabina Shoal, altering their sizes and elevation.

PCG spokesperson Jay Tarriela told a press conference on Monday the Coast Guard had to make sure it was able to prevent "China from carrying out a successful reclamation in Sabina Shoal".The shoal, which Manila calls Escoda, lies within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone. It is the rendezvous point for vessels carrying out resupply missions to Filipino troops stationed on a grounded warship at the Second Thomas Shoal, where Manila and China have had frequent maritime run-ins.

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Martin Petty and John Mair)

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Philippine Civilians Risk China Faceoff in Sail to Disputed Sea

    (Bloomberg) -- More than a hundred Philippine civilians are set to sail to the South China Sea this week, risking a faceoff with dozens of Chinese vessels reportedly deployed near a shoal that’s been the site of recent clashes.Most Read from BloombergTrump Vows ‘Day One’ Executive Order Targeting Offshore WindPutin Names Economist as Defense Minister in Surprise ReshuffleGlobal Chips Battle Intensifies With $81 Billion Subsidy SurgeHow One Brooklyn Neighborhood Became a Nightclub HavenThe civili

  • Netanyahu Trades Insults With Colombia President Over Gaza War

    (Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attacked Colombian President Gustavo Petro after the South American leader called for his arrest over the war in Gaza.Most Read from BloombergTrump Vows ‘Day One’ Executive Order Targeting Offshore WindPutin Names Economist as Defense Minister in Surprise ReshuffleGlobal Chips Battle Intensifies With $81 Billion Subsidy SurgeHow One Brooklyn Neighborhood Became a Nightclub Haven“Israel will not be lectured by an antisemitic supporter of Ha

  • Prince William Gives Surprise Video Address at Steve Irwin Gala Amid Prince Harry's Tour in Nigeria

    The Prince of Wales supported the Irwin family from afar — thanks to a text from Steve's son, Robert Irwin

  • Blinken delivers some of the strongest US public criticism of Israel's conduct of the war in Gaza

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday delivered some of the Biden administration’s strongest public criticism yet of Israel’s conduct of the war in Gaza, saying Israeli tactics have meant “a horrible loss of life of innocent civilians” but failed to neutralize Hamas leaders and fighters and could drive a lasting insurgency. In a pair of TV interviews, Blinken underscored that the United States believes Israeli forces should “get out of Gaza,” but also is waiting to see credible plans from Israel for security and governance in the territory after the war. Hamas has reemerged in parts of Gaza, Blinken said, and “heavy action” by Israeli forces in the southern city of Rafah risks leaving America's closest Mideast ally “holding the bag on an enduring insurgency."

  • Girding Russia for war, Putin gives extra duties to two top officials

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday gave extra duties to two key government officials who oversee the defence industry and energy sectors, as the Kremlin chief girds the world's second-largest oil exporter for a longer war in Ukraine. Putin, who rose to power just eight years after the Soviet Union crumbled in 1991, proposed extra powers for Denis Manturov, 55, the only first deputy prime minister in the new government of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. Putin's energy point man, Alexander Novak, 52, will remain as deputy prime minister overseeing energy but will get additional duties for running the economy, according to the government.

  • Graham, Welker clash on Biden response in Israel

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) clashed with NBC News anchor Kristen Welker after he maintained Israel should do “whatever it takes” to defeat Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza, while comparing Israel’s wartime conduct to the U.S. dropping atomic bombs in World War II. “Here’s what I would say about fighting an enemy who wants to…

  • Egypt to intervene in ICJ case as Israel tensions rise

    Egypt on Sunday said it would intervene in support of South Africa's case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, citing the growing scale of Israel's operations in Gaza and their impact on civilians. The move highlights growing tensions between the two neighbours as the Israeli operation in border town Rafah tests long-term agreements and security cooperation. "The announcement of the intervention in this case comes in light of the expansion in scope and scale of Israeli violations against civilians in Gaza," the Egyptian foreign ministry said, without specifying what the intervention would entail.

  • Indonesia's Prabowo reiterates 'Asian Way' to defuse tension, Al Jazeera says

    As Indonesia’s president elect Prabowo Subianto prepares to enter office in October, he looks set to take a more assertive stance in foreign policy, saying that diplomacy, negotiations, and the "Asian way" have helped to defuse tension. Prabowo, 72, won February's general election by a huge margin along with his running-mate Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the eldest son of outgoing President Joko Widodo. In an interview with Qatar news channel Al Jazeera broadcast on Sunday, Prabowo said Southeast Asia had experienced wars, foreign colonisation, and interference in internal politics.

  • Cameron’s ‘golden era’ of UK-China ties was pathetic, says ex-Hong Kong governor

    Lord Patten criticised the then-prime minister’s policy of seeking closer relations with Beijing.

  • Biden faces bipartisan backlash on Capitol Hill over Israel ultimatum

    Lawmakers in Washington, DC, on Sunday weighed in on President Joe Biden’s ultimatum last week on CNN that an Israeli invasion of Rafah would cause him to pause certain weapons transfers.

  • Wary of wars in Gaza and Ukraine, old foes Turkey and Greece test a friendship initiative

    Old foes Turkey and Greece will test a five-month-old friendship initiative Monday when Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits Ankara. Mitsotakis is to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Monday as part of efforts to improve ties following the solidarity Athens showed Ankara after a devastating earthquake hit southern Turkey last year.

  • Egypt seeks to join genocide case against Israel over Gazan deaths

    Egypt will enter a genocide case against Israel in the International Court of Justice, joining South Africa and citing worsening attacks on Gazan civilians, Cairo announced over the weekend. 

  • McCaul says Rafah invasion is ‘last step’ for Israeli military ‘objective’

    House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Michael McCaul (R-Texas) argued Sunday that Israel’s invasion of Rafah is the final step in completing its military campaign in Gaza, as President Biden threatens to halt weapons in the case of a full-scale invasion. “Now, of course, you want the conditions with humanitarian to be in place. Of course,…

  • 'They Can't Afford To Lose': Sen. Graham Livid Over Biden's Threat To Withhold Aid To Israel

    The senator also repeatedly compared Israel's efforts to eliminate Hamas to the United States’ choice to deploy nuclear bombs on Japan during World War II.

  • UK foreign secretary says halting arms sales to Israel would only strengthen Hamas

    Halting arms exports to Israel is “not a wise path" and would only strengthen Hamas, Britain's foreign secretary said Sunday. Asked whether the U.K. would follow the U.S. in threatening to cut the supply of offensive weapons to Israel if it carried out an attack on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, Foreign Secretary David Cameron said the two countries cannot be compared because unlike the U.S., Britain supplies a very small amount of Israel’s weapons.

  • Where the US spends the most on foreign aid

    Debates over U.S. aid to Israel and Ukraine have dominated Washington this year, raising questions about U.S. economic and military support to various allies and whether the nation spends too much support abroad. Opposition within the GOP to foreign aid has been building, with Republicans arguing the U.S. needs to spend more on border security. …

  • Armenian police arrest 41 at protest against border concessions - TASS

    Armenian police on Saturday arrested 41 people at a Yerevan protest demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan over his decision to cede several border villages to Azerbaijan, TASS reported, citing the interior ministry. Armenia said last month it would return the uninhabited villages in what both sides said was an important milestone as they edge towards a peace deal after fighting two wars since the collapse of the Soviet Union. The decision has angered many in Armenia.

  • Strategic amnesia, political division put U.S. in extreme jeopardy

    To put it charitably, America and Americans suffer from a bad case of strategic amnesia. This condition has affected how the U.S. is responding to the wars in Ukraine and Gaza and dealing with its "enemies."

  • UPDATE 1-Girding Russia for war, Putin gives extra duties to two top officials

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday gave extra duties to two key government officials who oversee the defence industry and energy sectors, as the Kremlin chief girds the world's second-largest oil exporter for a longer war in Ukraine. Putin, who rose to power just eight years after the Soviet Union crumbled in 1991, proposed extra powers for Denis Manturov, 55, the only first deputy prime minister in the new government of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

  • Canada's relations with Russia have slid to a post-Soviet low, ambassador says

    Canada's top envoy in Moscow says relations with post-Soviet Russia are likely as bad as they've ever been, as the war in Ukraine grinds on and Vladimir Putin enters his fifth term as president. In her first media interview as ambassador to Russia, which aired Saturday on CBC Radio's The House, Sarah Taylor said the combination of the war in Ukraine and Russia's internal crackdown on dissent had led to a rapid and dramatic deterioration in the relationship. "I would say it's certainly a relation