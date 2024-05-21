Phillies star Bryce Harper helps New Jersey teen score date to prom

Bryce Harper played the ultimate teammate for a New Jersey high school student who just randomly walked up and knocked on his door one day with a crazy plan in mind.

Jake Portello, a senior at Haddonfield Memorial High School, was looking for a little help getting a date to prom − so he wondered if Harper would deliver the pitch.

To Jake's amazement, the Phillies first baseman agreed.

"He seemed cool with it at first, then he was like, ‘Can I get your email so we can plan this out?’ and as I was leaving he was like, ‘Why don’t we do this right now?'" Jake told The Phantastic Sports Show on Monday night.

And as usual, Harper came through in the clutch.

He got Bryce Harper to help ask a girl to prom 😭💚



(via jportella10/IG) pic.twitter.com/YesGpP66dG — MLB (@MLB) May 21, 2024

The video of the two knocking on the door of potential prom date Giulia's house went viral as she overcame her initial astonishment to accept the offer − with hugs for Harper first, and then Jake.

"I wasn't expecting this, I thought it'd be something cool among my friends and people in my town and stuff," Jake said. "I didn't even expect [Harper] to open the door in the first place."

Harper has already won two National League MVP awards, but after his latest assist, a certain New Jersey teenager would definitely advocate giving him another one.

Bryce Harper got a nice reception in the dugout after scoring a run in a May 12 game against the Marlins, but it paled in comparison to the one he got when he helped a New Jersey teenager get a date to his high school prom.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bryce Harper helps deliver stunning prom proposal to New Jersey teen