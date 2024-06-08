Photos: Country star Kane Brown goes ‘In The Air’ at Raleigh, NC concert

Genre-blurring country music artist Kane Brown took his “In The Air Tour” to the heights of Raleigh’s PNC Arena Friday night as he made a dramatic entrance from a suspended platform high above the stage.

The entrance seemed symbolic as Brown continues to reach new heights in country music. He has racked up a slew of singles and albums that have hit the top of the country charts, including the song “What Ifs” (with Lauren Alaina), “I Can Feel It,” “Lose It” and “Good as You.”

The award-winning Georgia native built his career while opening for major country acts Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line. Today, he’s touring at big city arenas with stops planned at five stadiums. Publicity materials note he made history in 2023 by being the first Black artist to sell out Boston’s Fenway Park in the venue’s history.

Singer Tyler Hubbard and N.C.’s own Parmalee opened Friday’s show.

Here are photos from the concert.

Kane Brown performs on his “In The Air Tour” to Raleigh, N.C.’s PNC Arena, Friday night, June 7, 2024.

Kane Brown makes his grand entrance as he is lowered from a platform to the stage on his “In The Air Tour” to Raleigh, N.C.’s PNC Arena, Friday night, June 7, 2024.

Kane Brown brings his “In The Air Tour” to Raleigh, N.C.’s PNC Arena, Friday night, June 7, 2024.

