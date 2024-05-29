PHOTOS: EF-1 tornado confirmed with Monday's damaging storms in Ontario, Quebec

Multiple rounds of severe thunderstorms swept across eastern Ontario and southern Quebec on Monday, prompting tornado watches and warnings, and leaving a trail of downed trees, power outages, and localized damage in its wake.

A tornado was confirmed in Quebec's Montérégie region Monday evening -- the first of the year for the province.

Tornado at Rigaud Quebec at about 5:35pm local time pic sent from Kelly Storm Gagne off Pete Dunn video on facebook #meteoqc #qcstorm pic.twitter.com/vWQr4oKXhY — Brandon Houck ⚡️ (@HouckisPokisewx) May 27, 2024

At 5:30 p.m., the funnel cloud touched down near Rigaud, Que., affecting the localities of Très-Saint-Rédempteur and Pointe-Fortune –– about 70 kilometres west of Montreal, near the Ontario border. Some video footage shows a roof being blown from a house in the area. The tornado also uprooted or broke several mature trees, and caused damage to homes. According to Quebec provincial police, no injuries have been reported.

An investigation carried out by the Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) determined the tornado had maximum wind speeds of around 155 km/h, with a path of 14 kilometres in length. The result is a EF-1 rating on the Enhanced Fujita scale.

Rigaud, Que., tornado May 27 (updated May 29)

Other risks from Monday's storms included large hail, flooding rains, and damaging wind gusts up to 90 km/h. By Monday evening, more than 70,000 customers were left in the dark across southern Quebec.

Here's a closer look at some of the storm photos and videos as it progressed through Monday:

Based on video, photos and radar, a tornado occurred near Rigaud, QC near 5:45 PM EDT. There are reports of damage to the SW of Rigaud approaching the ON border. An NTP damage survey team will begin an investigation tomorrow. Please tag @NTP_Reports with additional info. #meteoQC pic.twitter.com/94RM5EercF — Northern Tornadoes Project 🇨🇦 (@westernuNTP) May 28, 2024

Tornado reported north of Rigaud, Quebec at 5:40pm EST on the A-40. Report from Louise Power and Chantal MacKinnon. No damage reported. #qcstorm #onstorm



Believe it was somewhere in the circled area. pic.twitter.com/Sb2F78mgEC — Connor Mockett (@ConnorMockettWX) May 27, 2024

Lucked out today and caught a small noodle of a funnel cloud on a storm near Sebringville ON.#ONstorm pic.twitter.com/xXJpVXIRp1 — Tom Stef (@vaughanweather) May 27, 2024

Lake Ontario really chokes off storm development this time of year, but it does create some interesting cloud formations.

Colborne, Ontario#onstorm #onwx #shareyourweather@StormHour pic.twitter.com/xwybmWWdjS — Chris Knox (@ChrisKnoxPhotog) May 27, 2024

