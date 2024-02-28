Photos and videos show startling scene in Texas Panhandle as wildfires continue to burn

Jarring photos and videos capture the scene in Texas as firefighters struggle to contain fires in the northern part of the state.

The Smokehouse Creek Fire, burning in the Texas Panhandle, is the second-largest reported fire in state's history, the Associated Press reports.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 60 counties on Wednesday after the wildfire began to spread, a press release states.

“The State of Texas stands ready to provide support to our local partners and deploy all resources needed to protect our fellow Texans and their property,” Abbott said in a statement. "Texans are urged to limit activities that could create sparks and take precautions to keep their loved ones safe.”

Live updates: Texas wildfire becomes 2nd largest in state history, grows to 500,000 acres

Texas fires map: Track wildfires, smoke as Smokehouse Creek blaze engulfs 500,000 acres

The fires were ignited in the Panhandle on Monday then spread as the state experienced dry, warm and windy weather conditions.

The Smokehouse Creek fire continued to burn across 500,000 acres with 0% containment, as of midday Wednesday.

Here's what it looks like in the Texas Panhandle as crews continue to battle the blazes.

Smoke engulfs a Texas roadway as firefighters maneuver themselves to help put of the flames.

The Texas A&M Forest Service responded to a request for assistance in Hutchinson County on the Hutchinson 0317 Fire.

Fire burns along Lake Meredith in the Blue West area, as seen from across the lake about three miles away Tuesday afternoon. The Windy Deuce wildfire, one of several actively burning in the Texas Panhandle on Tuesday, was an estimated 8,000 acres and 20 percent contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service, prompting more and more evacuations as the day progressed and leading to several road closures in the area.

The south line of the Windy Duece fire just south of Lake Meredith near Fritch, Texas, can be seen from Highway 136 as the fire burns more than 8,000 acres as of Tuesday afternoon.

Texas firefighters struggle to contain the wildfires as they continue to spread throughout the state.

Water trucks from Hutchinson County and Fritch Volunteer Fire stand ready at the fire just south of Lake Meredith near Fritch Texas, which was burning more than 8,000 acres as of Tuesday afternoon.

Smoke filled a Texas highway after wildfires in the state continue to burn.

The Smokehouse Creek Fire near Stinnett, Texas, can be seen in the distance from the north end of Lake Meredith on Tuesday afternoon.

Follow along here for live updates on the fires.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Videos, photos capture wildfires raging in Texas Panhandle