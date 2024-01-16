In Pictures: Bold colours take over TV’s biggest night at Emmy Awards

There is a type of woman who calls you by a nickname too soon. You are not there yet. You may even barely know each other. She might be a friend of a friend or a neighbour you’ve crossed in the street once or twice, and then boom, out it comes: “So Ceels, how was your Christmas?” Because if the over-familiarity is not enough to set your teeth on edge, it’s often a nickname nobody has ever used before. One that will, hopefully, never be used again.
Chelsea Handler referenced ex-boyfriend’s Jo Koy’s disastrous Golden Globes performance during her opening monologue as host of the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday. In a nod to Koy repeatedly throwing his writers under the bus while delivering his poorly received Globes monologue, Handler — after confessing her fondness for older men — cracked, “Unfortunately Martin …
Joyce Randolph, the last surviving cast member of The Honeymooners, has died. She was 99. Randolph passed away Saturday at her New York City of natural causes, Randolph’s son confirmed to TMZ Sunday. On The Honeymooners, Randolph played Trixie Norton, the wife of Art Carney’s Ed Norton. The sitcom, which ran from 1955 to 1956 …