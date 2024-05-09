Piers Morgan Demands To Know If Tulsi Gabbard Has Ever Shot A Dog

Amid the uproar over vice presidential hopeful Kristi Noem’s recent admission that she’d shot one of her dogs, other contenders to be Donald Trump’s 2024 running mate are being pressed on whether they, too, have killed a puppy.

The South Dakota governor was rumored to be on Donald Trump’sshort list for vice president before a story she recounted in her new memoir, “No Going Back,” saw her dogged by bad press. Now, enquiring media minds want to know if other would-be VPs have done something similar.

Case in point: British media personality Piers Morgan on Wednesday night grilled former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (I-Hawaii) about whether she wants to be Trump’s VP — and about whether she’s a dog-killer.

Gabbard had no problem answering the first question.

“I would. I would,” she replied. “I’d be honored to serve my country in that way.”

Later in the interview, Morgan name-dropped Noem.

“You’re up against other people to be potential vice president, one of whom is Kristi Noem, who’s just got a new book out too,” he said. “My difficult question is this: Tulsi Gabbard, have you ever killed a dog?”

Gabbard laughed but insisted, “No. Unequivocally, no.”

Morgan then asked if she thought “killing dogs and then boasting about it in your book disqualifies you to be a potential VP.”

Gabbard sighed before explaining that she’s known Noem for a long time after serving in Congress together, but had yet to speak with her about the incident.

“Look, she is an adult, she’s a former member of Congress, she’s the governor of one of our 50 states,” Gabbard said. “She has the opporunity to make her case to the American people.

Morgan wasn’t impressed by the response.

“You haven’t actually answered that question,” he snapped. “You haven’t answered my question whether it’s disqualifying to go around murdering dogs.”

Gabbard stuck to her guns.

“Really, that is my answer to your question,” she said. “This is my point. Voters get to choose. Voters get to choose. I wouldn’t do it. I wouldn’t do it. I wouldn’t go and kill a puppy named Cricket. I just wouldn’t do it.”

Morgan had the last word, claiming, “I think you can do many things as a politician in America, but you can’t kill dogs.”

Although Trump, the GOP frontrunner, recently said he likes Noem “a lot,” he admitted “she had a rough couple of days” and refused to confirm or deny whether she was still being considered for VP.

Gabbard, a former Democratic presidential candidate, is a “solid” option, Trump said.

You can see the complete segment in the video below.

