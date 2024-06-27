Pincher Creek honours Indigenous Peoples Day with community at the heart

“Today, we honour, we recognize and we celebrate the history, the culture, the resilience and the presence of First Nations, Métis and Inuit across our country,” said Elder Lucille Provost, Blackfoot name Opamaakii, meaning Woman Across The Ocean, at the Pincher Creek flag-raising ceremony last Friday.

“Indigenous people have helped shape this land into the country we know today,” she said, highlighting everything from local, everyday contributions to historic inventions, including hockey.

National Indigenous Peoples Day was officially recognized in a proclamation 28 years ago, in 1996, by then Governor General of Canada Roméo LeBlanc. Annually, on or around June 21, communities are encouraged to come together in celebration of the Indigenous Peoples living in Canada.

“There’s much, much history that brought this day to be recognized nationally and I am grateful for that,” said Provost in an interview with Shootin’ the Breeze.

“What’s important on this day is that we, meaning every Canadian, must put our part in to put an end to the legacy of the colonial violence that continues to exist today in the systems.”

Provost says that in dismantling these systemic problems, it’s important to speak truth to the racism, discrimination and violence that exists locally and in Canada.

“We need to start speaking the truth,” she said, pointing to the significance of the term “Truth and Reconciliation.”

Provost’s personal work revolves around developing program workshops to heal and move forward, preserving the history, culture and language for all Canadians to share.

She continues to advocate for relations and partnership, speaking the truth and ending the existing legacy of colonial violence.

Relationships are formed between people, which she holds at the centre of her work.

“When we all start caring for one another, the effect has a rippling effect for the greater good,” said Provost, noting that people should look to connect with one another, and a simple hello and a smile goes a long way for someone who regularly faces discrimination.

“For Indigenous people, educate yourself, come join us in our events,” she said. “Just open your hearts and start asking questions, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with asking questions, that’s how we educate ourselves and learn.”

From a municipal perspective, Provost hopes to see Pincher Creek work on more inclusive bylaws and promote greater Indigenous inclusion and employment within the town.

“The other thing that the reeve and the mayor can continue to do is build those relationships next door,” she said.

Fostering these relationships is also important to Pincher Creek Mayor Don Anderberg, who says council is “always open to do better and have conversations.”

He says that he and the council look at the whole area as one collective community “because things go better when we’re all working together.”

As Indigenous residents and neighbours contribute so much to the fabric of the community, Anderberg believes support is important. He sees this coming mostly in the form of personal relationships at the person-to-person level.

“We all live on the territory of the Blackfoot confederacy, it’s a rich part of our history and we’re all involved in living here and trying to work together is very important,” he says.

Dave Cox, reeve of the MD of Pincher Creek, echoes this point.

“They're part of our community,” he says. “We need to recognize their uniqueness and their culture.”

Mia Parker, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Shootin' the Breeze