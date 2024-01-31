Placer County cyclist seriously hurt after being struck by silver sedan — CHP looking for driver

The California Highway Patrol is looking for a hit-and-run suspect in Placer County accused of striking a bicyclist who suffered major life-threatening injuries Tuesday after he was ejected from his bike.

Officers from the CHP’s Auburn office were called at 1:30 p.m. to Crosby Herald and Wise roads in rural Lincoln for a report of a crash. A bicyclist was struck in the eastbound lane of Wise Road, the CHP said in a news release.

The motorist drove away before officers arrived, the CHP said. Witnesses said the driver in a silver sedan fled south on Crosby Herald Road with its right front mirror detached, the CHP said.

Anyone with surveillance footage of the area is asked to call the CHP at 916-663-3344 or their non-emergency dispatch line at 916-861-1300.

“Your assistance is crucial in resolving this case and bringing justice to the affected party,” the CHP said.