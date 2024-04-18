Plans amended for historic former BBC building

Caversham Park used to be the home of BBC Monitoring and BBC Radio Berkshire [BBC]

A stately building that was previously used by the BBC and has sat empty for six years is set to stay that way for longer.

Caversham Park in Reading, Berkshire, was used by BBC Monitoring and BBC Radio Berkshire until 2018.

Plans to redevelop the site were submitted two years ago and involved works to the Grade II listed mansion house, and the construction of a new care home and apartments.

But the development has not been decided on yet, as changes to the project have been made by Beechcroft Developments, a company specialising in luxury retirement communities.

The area north of the existing car park and north east of the mansion house will now get 12 houses instead of 20, and the number of apartments east of the main house has also been reduced from 20 to 12.

The company has also redrawn its plan for the mansion. If approved, the house would feature 65 assisted living units of varying size.

In total, 16 homes have been removed from the project.

A planning agent from Savills concluded that the changes result in a reduced level of harm to the heritage assets on the site, namely the mansion house and a Grade II listed temple built in Doric style situated to the east of the house.

A heritage statement said: “The proposals do not involve works to the temple and its significance would be preserved."

The agent also noted that a care home building has been shifted on the site to preserve views to the temple and the main house.

