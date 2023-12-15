Plans to cut over 100 seats from Curzon Mayfair and launch dine-and-watch tipped for approval

Curzon Mayfair (Curzon Mayfair)

Plans to cut over 100 seats from one of London’s oldest cinemas have been recommended by council officers.

The Curzon cinema in Mayfair first opened in 1934 and has been described by Historic England as one of the “finest surviving cinema buildings of the post-war period”.

Proposals to refurbish the cinema submitted by its landlord 38 Curzon Lease Limited would remove 118 seats from across its two cinema screens, a Westminster City Council report shows.

The plans would also combine the cinema and existing restaurant so customers can have the "unique experience of being able to dine while watching a movie”.

The refurbishment suggestion comes amid a high-profile legal and planning battle over one of central London’s last art house cinemas.

Curzon’s lease on the Grade II listed building expires next year. The landlords have said it will not be renewed and has instead drawn up its own £15million “cinema-led” refurbishment plans.

The team behind the proposed project and the latest refurbishment previously worked on recreating The Ned London hotel and music venue Koko Camden.

But Curzon has its own scheme to return the picture house to its “former glory” with new screen technology.

The two sides are locked in a legal dispute about extending the lease, while the landlords’ latest plans are expected to go before Westminster council’s planning committee on Tuesday.

Mayor Sadiq Khan previously called for more to be done to protect “one of London’s cultural gems” as campaigners rallied to save the historic Grade II listed West End cinema in July.

More than 20,000 people have signed a petition protesting against the landlords’ plans to turn it into a single-screen cinema after Curzon’s lease expires next March.

The petition has also been backed by filmmakers and actors such as Steven Spielberg and Tilda Swinton.

Some 164 objections have been sent to the council objecting to the landlord’s latest proposals, with some raising concerns that fewer film premieres will be able to be hosted at the cinema if there are fewer seats.

Objectors have also raised concerns that ticket prices may increase.

A council report looking at the plans said: “While the cinema is identified as an Asset of Community Value and many objections have been received in relation to its loss, the cinema use is being retained at the site and based on the information provided about the future operation, there is no reason to consider the use of the cinema is at risk.”