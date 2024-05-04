PLANTERS Recalls Nuts Due To Potential Listeria Contamination

If you shop at Publix and Dollar Tree, check your pantry.

Simply Recipes / Getty Images

On May 3, Hormel Foods Sales, LLC voluntarily recalled two PLANTERS products because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) announced the recall on its website.

The recalled products were produced at one of the company’s facilities in April and distributed to Publix warehouses in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, and North Carolina and Dollar Tree warehouses in South Carolina and Georgia. Hormel has notified all retailers and the recalled products are no longer available for sale to customers.

The recalled products are limited to:

PLANTERS Honey Roasted Peanuts

4-ounce packages

UPC: 2900002097

Best-By Date: 04 11 25

PLANTERS Deluxe Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts

8.75-ounce cans

UPC: 2900001621

Best-By Date: 05APR26

You can find the UPC on the side of the packaging and the Best-By Date on the bottom of the can.

According to the FDA, Listeria is a bacteria that can cause serious harm or may be fatal to young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems. It can also cause miscarriage and stillbirths. No illnesses related to the recall have been reported.

What To Do If You Have the Recalled Products at Home

Check your pantry for the recalled PLANTERS products. You should not consume them. Discard the product or return it to the store for an exchange or full refund. For any questions, contact Hormel Foods Customer Relations via the company's Contact Us page or by calling 1-800-523-4635 on Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Central Time, excluding holidays.

Read the original article on Simply Recipes.