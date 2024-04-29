'Playing Jumanji': Zebras Run Wild in Washington State

A motorist was bemused to find himself facing four zebras on the loose in North Bend, Washington, on Sunday, April 28.

Video from Garrett Akol shows the zebras running in between cars down 436th Avenue near Interstate 90.

“We are here in North Bend and somebody has lost their zebras,” Akol says.

“Someone out there playing Jumanji today,” Akol wrote, posting the video on his Instagram story.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, the zebras were being transported on I-90 and escaped after the driver stopped to secure the trailer.

“This is a first for me and all @wastatepatrol troopers involved. 4 zebras that were being transported got loose when the driver stopped to secure the trailer EB 90 to exit 32,” Johnson wrote on X.

Johnson said three out of the four zebras had been successfully wrangled as of 3:08 pm on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the King County Sheriff’s Office told The Seattle Times animal control specialists were on the scene. Credit: Garrett Akol via Storyful

Video Transcript

No way.Those are zebras.What is going on?Somebody lost their zebras.We are here in North Bend and somebody has lost their zebras.What the hell, what is happening?Oh, my God.Please get away.Hi, buddy.Oh, my God.What's happening?What the heck play?Those are zebras.What is going on?Somebody lost their zebras.We are here in North Bend and somebody has lost their zebras.What the hell, what is happening?Oh, my God.Please get away.Hi, buddy.Oh, my God, it's happening.What the heck?