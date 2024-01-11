Podcast: Inter Miami opens Year 2 with Messi, the 25,000-mile tour, Luis Suarez and more
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are back.
And with training camp set to begin this weekend so is Inside Inter Miami as we bring you a new episode talking about the organization’s ambitious preseason world tour that leads into what should be a busy, but eventful second season for Inter Miami and its global soccer stars.
Inside Inter Miami’s hosts - Miami Herald Sportswriter Michelle Kaufman and Deputy Sports Editor Andre Fernandez - discuss the team’s 25,000-mile plus trek across five countries during which it will try to promote its brand on a global scale while managing the workloads of a roster replete with great yet aging talent.
▪ We look at the addition of Luis Suarez and how he will gel with Messi and his former teammates this coming season. Can he remain durable and continue to make an impact?
▪ We also talk about Inter Miami’s signing of Julian Gressel, a former standout with reigning MLS champion Columbus and how he’ll impact the lineup as the team tries to balance its roster of young and veteran talent.
Remember, you can watch this show on YouTube and on our site at miamiherald.com. The podcast is available on Spotify, iTunes and most other platforms where you listen to your pods. Thank you for watching and listening, and enjoy!