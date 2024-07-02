Poker Face: Season 2 Has Started Filming, Rian Johnson Shares

We’re getting closer to seeing Natasha Lyonne solve some more murders (thank goodness).

Filming is now underway on Season 2 of Peacock’s Poker Face, executive producer Rian Johnson announced via an Instagram Story. Johnson shared a photo of a slate from writer and director Tony Tost, who added in a caption: “First day of filming [Season 2] of Poker Face. Still counting my blessings that I’m getting to step in and help make a new season of one of my favorite shows.” (TVLine has reached out to Peacock to get clarity on Tost’s role in Season 2.)

Poker Face stars Lyonne as Charlie Cale, who travels the country solving murders using her uncanny ability to tell if someone is lying. The show follows a case-of-the-week format, in the tradition of classic detective shows like Columbo and The Rockford Files, with Charlie taking on a new murder each week. Season 1 welcomed a bevy of guest stars like Adrien Brody, Chloe Sevigny, Nick Nolte, Judith Light, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Barkin and more. It also earned four Emmy nominations, including one for Lyonne for best lead actress in a comedy series.

In the Season 1 finale, which aired in March 2023, Charlie went on the run (again) after receiving a threatening phone call from casino owner Beatrix Hasp, voiced by Rhea Perlman. (Read our post mortem with co-showrunners Nora and Lilla Zuckerman.) Peacock renewed the series for Season 2, but no premiere date has been set as of yet.

What (and who) are you hoping to see in Season 2 of Poker Face? Let us know in the comments.

