Polar vortex brings sharp temperature plunge to parts of B.C.

The first full week of 2024 started off on a blustery note for British Columbia as a powerful wind storm blew into the province on earlier this week.

So, after this late taste of winter, many may be wondering what's next if anything at all. Unfortunately, this wind storm was only the start of B.C.'s wintry woes.

A polar vortex is on the move across Western Canada, and it will have a direct effect on B.C. and the South Coast’s weather in the next few days.

Plunging temperatures

Below freezing daytime highs are forecast Friday across all of B.C., where Vancouver may only get to -7C. Temperatures will be significantly colder overnight as well as throughout the Interior.

To the north, Prince George could see temperatures dip towards -30C on Friday, with temperatures only getting colder towards the Prairies.

Frigid wind chills will also add an extra bite to the air, so be sure to bundle up when heading outside.

BC Fri Temps & Wind Gusts Jan 11 2024

A side of straight-effect snow

Wind blowing off the continent will interact with the warmer straits, fuelling what's known as strait-effect snow -- characterized by narrow bands of heavy snowfall.

The snow may impact the Malahat to Victoria Thursday night and into Friday, with localized amounts of 5-10 cm between Nanaimo and Parksville. Chilliwack towards Hope could see totals closer 10-15 cm.

However, snowfall amounts drastically vary and depend highly on wind direction, which may shift leading up to the event.

BC Fri Snow Jan 11 2024

