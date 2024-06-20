Police appeal after armed robbery on security van

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man carried out an armed robbery on a security van outside a Sainsbury’s supermarket and went on the run in Cornwall.

Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were called to Jelbert Way, Penzance at 10.18am on Thursday after reports that a man armed with a knife had taken cash from a security guard.

The security guard was reported to be exiting the rear of the parked cash-in-transit van when they were approached by the man.

The man took bags of cash and then fled the area on a moped, police said.

The moped is described as small and black with white stripes on the back. It also had an ‘L’ plate on the back.

The rider was believed to be a man over 6ft tall who was wearing black leathers, a balaclava and a black bike helmet.

In a statement, Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Anyone who sees a person or bike matching the above descriptions is asked not to approach and to call police immediately.

“Anyone who was in the area and has dashcam footage or witnessed the incident is asked to please report it to us.

“All information should be reported to police on 999 quoting log 265 of 20/6/24.”