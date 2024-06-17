Police arrest Milton massage therapist on sexual assault charge

Halton Police have arrested and charged a registered massage therapist in connection with a sexual assault that allegedly occurred at a Milton clinic.

The incident took place at "Massage Addict," located at 9010 Louis St. Laurent Avenue, where an adult female reported being sexually assaulted during a recent massage session. Following the report, police launched an investigation.

On Thursday, June 13, 2024, Stinderpal Singh Gill, 37, of Brampton, was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault. Gill, who also uses "Joey" with clients, was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Gill has worked at several massage studios across the Halton, Peel, and York regions, treating clients at his private residence in Brampton. Police urged anyone with additional information or potential victims to come forward.

Muhammad Aamir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter