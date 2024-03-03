Police confirm death of University of Texas at Dallas student who went missing last week

A 20-year-old student at the University of Texas at Dallas who went missing on Feb. 24 has been confirmed dead, according to authorities.

Richardson police confirmed the death of Andrew Zhou Li Saturday, who was a sophomore at the university, UTD police said in a social media post. He was not found on campus and authorities believe there is no threat to the community.

Li was reportedly last seen in his on-campus apartment on the evening of Feb. 24.

His mother, Ai Ping Zhou, drove to the campus from her home in Houston to help search for her son, Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV reported.

Zhou briefly spoke with her son two days before his disappearance, according to WFAA. She became concerned when a text message she sent Saturday was left unread and the 20-year-old didn’t answer his phone.

“We all grieve with Andrew’s family and friends at this sorrowful outcome. We offer our sincere condolences to all who knew him,” said UTD police.

The cause of Li’s death remains under investigation.

Authorities encourage the public to use the university’s counseling services.

For UTD students, the Student Counseling Center is available for appointments. Students can also access 24/7 counseling through UTDTALK 972-883-8255 and TimelyCare.

The university will hold its annual Comets Remember ceremony on March 19 to honor all UTD students who have passed away within the academic year.