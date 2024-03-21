Police don riot gear as Furey's Liberals make 2nd attempt at budget amid protests

Police in riot gear were stationed outside Confederation Building in St. John's on Thursday morning, hoping to maintain order amid protests by fish harvesters and supporters. (Terry Roberts/CBC - image credit)

It's deja vu at Confederation Building in St. John's on Thursday morning, as police and protesters have shown up in large numbers ahead of the Newfoundland and Labrador government's plans to introduce the 2024 budget.

By 6 a.m. NT, dozens of Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers — some in riot gear — were standing guard in front of the main entrances to the building and a growing number of fish harvesters were arriving on scene.

Police were seen having a cordial conversation with protest leaders, urging them to avoid a repeat of Wednesday's raucous events.

"We want to keep everyone as safe as we can," an officer said to protest leader John Efford Jr. "We're trying to send a message to them and it's easier for you to do it than us to try."

"Oh, guaranteed," replied Efford, a harvester and son of the late Liberal cabinet minister John Efford.

Police met with protest leaders, including John Efford Jr. on the right, around 6 a.m. to talk about their plans for the day. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

The group of mostly fish harvesters have been protesting since early March on a number of conditions. For one, they want to be allowed to sell their catch to buyers outside the province.

They also want processing limits lifted on fish plants, so they can catch their quotas in fewer trips.

While the provincial government has committed to acting on both of these demands for the crab fishery — a lucrative but time-limited season that opens in the spring — the protesters say they want these concessions for all species.

The police are now tasked with enforcing a court-ordered injunction that a Supreme Court of Newfoundland justice handed down during Wednesday's chaos and commotion.

The injunction prevents anyone from blocking access to the building, or interfering with public servants.

Things got ugly on Wednesday morning when government workers tried to enter the building and were turned back by a throng of protesters. They clashed with police officers and horses, with one protester and one officer being sent to hospital to be treated for injuries. The RNC said it will be pursuing charges against protesters who struck police horses during the melee.

Will a budget be introduced?

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey was adamant on Wednesday that a budget would be introduced, it's just a matter of when.

Furey said he was disappointed by the actions of "some" protesters, but said his government won't be stopped from proceeding with important business for the citizens of the province.

"There will be a budget for the people of Newfoundland and Labrador, full stop. That is the intent," he said. "When it is safe to do so, people can enter the building, and we will do it."

Police in riot gear guard an entrance to Confederation Building on Thursday morning in St. John's, as the provincial government makes a second attempt to introduce a budget. (Dan Arsenault/CBC)

Police donned riot gear on Thursday morning, a step up from their response the previous day. About two dozen officers were guarding the rear entrance of the building as of 6:30 a.m., which is most commonly used by government officials to access their offices.

