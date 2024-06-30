Police hold outdoor meetings to boost visibility

Police said they were placing mobile stations in Torbay three days a week over the summer.

Devon and Cornwall Police said officers in Torquay were taking an "innovative approach" to increase presence in the local community.

The force said they would hold meetings outside in the town centre to help boost visibility.

Ch Supt Roy Lindon said it did not replace the "old fashioned" patrols on foot, but it was an additional way to be more visible.

'Spot searches'

"While not all of our meetings will be able to take place outside, when they can, they will," he said.

Police said the first meeting, which took place in the Castle Circus area, was a "success" as they identified two people who they believed were wanted for a number of offences.

Officers also carried out "spot searches" on the suspects, arrested two men for breach of court orders and they were taken to custody, along with another man who police suspected was wanted to appear in court.

“The positive policing action that took place during our first meeting shows how valuable this new approach is, and will continue to be," added Ch Supt Lindon.

"In addition to running meetings outside, we will be placing a mobile police office in Torbay at least three days a week over the summer to further enhance our contact with the community."

