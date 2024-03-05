Police hunt man who sexually assaulted sleeping woman on London bus

Police are trying to identify this man (Met Police)

Police are hunting a man who sexually assaulted a woman as she slept on a London bus.

The victim boarded a 192 bus at Tottenham Hale bus station around 10.50pm on Saturday, January 27, and sat down at the back where she fell asleep.

A stranger who had got on the bus at the same time sat down beside her, and sexually assaulted her.

He got off the bus shortly after.

The suspect is described as having dark hair and a beard and did not speak with a British accent. He was wearing a black hooded top.

The Met police on Tuesday released a CCTV image of a man they are trying to trace, as they appealed for anyone who recognises him to come forward.

Detectives from Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating and appealing for any information about the attack.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call 101 or via ‘X’ @MetCC quoting CAD7945/27JAN24. To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org