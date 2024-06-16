Police identify teen killed in 'targeted' Scarborough shooting
The 16-year-old boy who was killed after being shot in Scarborough has been identified by police.
Toronto police have identified the victim as Kayelin Rider-Downey of Toronto.
The boy was killed in what police believe was a targeted shooting in the Glendower Circuit and Birchmount Road area.
On Sunday, police spokesperson Cindy Chung told CBC Toronto an altercation had taken place in front of a plaza in the area on Saturday. Chung said two shooters were involved.
Investigators are looking for the two shooters. They're both Black men. One was seen wearing a red hat, red shirt and tan shorts. The other was seen wearing a black hoodie.
Chung said one of the suspects fled the area on foot while another fled in a white SUV.
Investigators are asking any witnesses with information on the incident to call 416-808-4200.