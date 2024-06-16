Police identify teen killed in 'targeted' Scarborough shooting

Toronto police are looking for the two men who shot and killed Kayelin Rider-Downey, 16, on Saturday. (Toronto Police Service - image credit)

The 16-year-old boy who was killed after being shot in Scarborough has been identified by police.

Toronto police have identified the victim as Kayelin Rider-Downey of Toronto.

The boy was killed in what police believe was a targeted shooting in the Glendower Circuit and Birchmount Road area.

On Sunday, police spokesperson Cindy Chung told CBC Toronto an altercation had taken place in front of a plaza in the area on Saturday. Chung said two shooters were involved.

Investigators are looking for the two shooters. They're both Black men. One was seen wearing a red hat, red shirt and tan shorts. The other was seen wearing a black hoodie.

Chung said one of the suspects fled the area on foot while another fled in a white SUV.

Investigators are asking any witnesses with information on the incident to call 416-808-4200.