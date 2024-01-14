Police investigating mental health-related death at East Meck High School

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a death reported at East Mecklenburg High School Sunday morning.

MEDIC confirmed there was a death at the 6900 block of Monroe Road, where East Meck is located, around 7:30 a.m. MEDIC called it a mental health call.

A former East Meck High parent told us they received the following message from the principal:

“East Meck Parents: I wanted to keep you informed. A person committed suicide on the roof of EM. The person was not an EM student. Connect Ed will be coming.”

Channel 9′s photographer on the scene saw police taking pictures on the roof.

Earlier this week on Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris came to Charlotte to talk about mental health with students at Eastway Middle School, just three miles from the incident on Sunday.

CMS directed Channel 9′s questions to CMPD.

Details are very limited at this time.