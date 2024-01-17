Police: Man wanted on domestic violence charges located, arrested
Ontario Provincial Police have released new details into those accused of killing Rose Kerwin in November — and they believe there could be other victims.Kerwin, 50, was last seen alive in Carleton Place, Ont. and reported missing on Nov. 13, one day after a body was found in the Mississippi River near Pakenham, Ont., about 27 kilometres away.Police would later identify the body as Kerwin's and deem her death suspicious. In December, Lanark OPP arrested and charged Marcel Lapensee, 56, from Carl
Over a dozen Ontario doulas told a sentencing court Wednesday that they suffered psychological trauma and significant financial losses after they fell victim to a Brantford woman who faked several pregnancies.The doulas spoke in the Court of Justice hearing for 25-year-old Kaitlyn Braun, who pleaded guilty last month to 21 charges — including fraud, indecent acts, false pretences and mischief — of the 52 she faced. "I am utterly drained and emotionally defeated," said London doula Seanna Hayes,
A high-ranking member of the Windsor Police Service has been charged with multiple counts of discreditable conduct.Windsor police announced Wednesday that Insp. Ed Armstrong is facing repercussions under the Police Services Act.Details have not been released about the specific accusation against Armstrong. Windsor police said it relates to Armstrong being accused of "acting in a manner that has the potential to bring disrepute to and undermine public confidence in the Windsor Police Service."Ins
The man who killed his estranged wife outside an elementary school Tuesday morning was facing criminal charges for domestic violence and was charged with twice violating a no-contact order, CBC News has learned.On Tuesday, around 7:40 a.m., police were called to John Costello Catholic School, in the city's southwest, where they found a woman who'd been killed.Later, the body of her husband was discovered nearby.CBC News is not identifying the couple in order to protect their three young daughter
Five teens were arrested and charged in March after a violent attack at Prince of Wales Collegiate in St. John's in March. Two were sentenced Monday to custody and community supervision. (Ted Dillion/CBC)Two of the five teens charged in a brutal attack that sent a St. John's high school student to the Janeway children's hospital with a head injury last spring have been sentenced in provincial court.The attack happened on the front door step of Prince of Wales Collegiate during the lunch break on
Salacious accusations that Fulton County (Ga.) District Attorney Fani Willis (D) hired a romantic partner as a top prosecutor in former President Trump’s criminal case have given new fodder to attacks from Republicans as well as Trump and his co-defendants. The accusation first surfaced last week in court papers filed by an attorney for Mike…
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump shook his head in disgust Tuesday as the judge in his New York defamation trial told would-be jurors that an earlier jury had already decided the former president sexually abused columnist E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s. Trump left court before opening statements, jetting to a New Hampshire political rally as Carroll's lawyer accused the Republican presidential frontrunner of using “the world's biggest microphone” to destroy her reputation and turn his supporters again
MONTREAL — A Quebec man charged with the sexual assault and murder of a 19-year-old junior college student nearly 24 years ago was tracked down with the help of a project that matches DNA with male surnames, the Crown said Tuesday in court. Prosecutor Pierre-Alexandre Bernard began presenting his case against Marc-André Grenon, who is charged with the first-degree murder and aggravated sexual assault of Guylaine Potvin. Potvin was found dead in April 2000 in her apartment in Jonquière, Que., som
A federal appeals court said Tuesday it won’t re-hear a case concerning executive privilege and Twitter after special counsel investigators in the 2020 election interference case were allowed to access data from Donald Trump’s account without telling him.
Warning: this story contains distressing details.Regina police have charged a local man with sexual offences against two girls at a business that caters to children.Naveed Irshad, 54, is charged with two counts of sexual interference and two counts of sexual assault on a person under 16.In a news release, police said the girls are 12 and 13.Police say the investigation began Jan. 4 and was led by the Regina Children's Justice Centre, a specialized integrated unit that combines police investigato
Kevin Nolan, left, and Robert Hall, right, are pictured at Ryan Mansion in St. John's with Prince Charles and his wife Camilla during a royal visit in 2009. (Source: www.ryanmansion.com)A Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court judge has ruled that two high-end real estate developers knowingly sold condos to out-of-province investors, even though they were aware St. John's zoning laws didn't allow that use.Justice Garrett Handrigan ordered Kevin Nolan and Robert Hall to pay damages of $1.8 milli
CHIBOUGAMAU, Que. — A Quebec man who posted conspiracy theories online that forest fires were being deliberately set by the government has pleaded guilty to starting a series of fires himself that forced hundreds of people from their homes. Brian Paré, 38, pleaded guilty Monday to 13 counts of arson and one count of arson with disregard for human life at the courthouse in Chibougamau, Que. Prosecutor Marie-Philippe Charron told the court that two of the 14 fires set by Paré forced the evacuation