Police officer in Wilbraham, Mass., seriously injured in shooting; suspect in custody

A Massachusetts police officer was shot and injured by a suspect and transported to the hospital early Sunday.

The Wilbraham Police Department said an officer was seriously injured after police responding to an incident at a home exchanged gunfire with a man inside. The officer, who has not been identified, was listed in stable condition at the hospital.

Hampden District Attorney Spokesman Jim Leydon told local outlet WWLP that state troopers responded to the scene at around 8:40 p.m. Saturday. In a press release, the Massachusetts State Police said state troopers from the crisis negotiation unit were able to establish an open phone line into the house.

Troopers then broke a window in the front of the home with an armored vehicle and put a drone inside the house. Police said the drone showed the suspect inside a breezeway, injured with gunshot wounds.

Troopers alongside the State Police Special Tactical Operations Team entered the home and took the suspect into custody after midnight Saturday.

A handgun and ammunition were found next to the suspect, who police have not identified. The suspect was treated by tactical medics from UMass Memorial Hospital on the scene and then taken to a local hospital under police guard, state police said.

Two people who were inside the home were rescued after they escaped onto the roof of the garage of the adjoining home, state police said.

No additional information has been released on the incident.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wilbraham, Mass., police officer shot and seriously injured