Police shoot, kill dog that attacked Lathrop elementary students during field day

Police officers shot and killed a dog who bit multiple students at Lathrop Elementary School Thursday, Lathrop Police said in a news release.

Two dogs came onto school property while students were participating in annual field day activities. The dogs were behaving in an “aggressive manner,” police said, and two students were bitten.

Officers arrived around noon, shortly after they were called. In a news release, Lathrop Police said officers tried to use pepper spray and a catch pole to catch the dogs.

As teachers began ushering students into the building, one of the dogs “moved aggressively” toward an officer. Another officer shot the dog, killing it.

The dog will be sent to a veterinarian for testing, police said.

Lathrop School District Superintendent Adam Willard said on social media the students who were bitten have been treated and are safe. But several students saw the dog being shot, he said.

“We recognize this entire situation was traumatic for the students and we wanted to make families aware of the matter,” Willard said.

“We want to thank our staff for their professionalism and composure during this event.”

Lathrop is about an hour northeast of Kansas City.