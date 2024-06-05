Police shooting near Winnipeg leaves one dead, one arrested in Saskatchewan

WINNIPEG — One man died and another was arrested Wednesday after a highway chase and police shooting south of Winnipeg led to a manhunt in Saskatchewan.

Winnipeg police said they were alerted by RCMP shortly after midnight about people with guns in a stolen truck heading toward the city.

After a chase that included a police helicopter, officers caught up to the truck in a parking lot in Otterburne, a small community 25 kilometres south of the capital, police said.

"As our unit entered the parking lot, their cruiser was rammed by the stolen vehicle," said police spokesperson Const. Claude Chancy.

"Officers immediately engaged the suspects, resulting in a use-of-force incident involving the officers discharging their firearms."

The suspects sped off and were cornered in nearby Niverville, where officers arrested a woman who tried to flee on foot. They also found a man in the vehicle who had been shot and later died, Chancy said.

The driver of the truck jumped into another vehicle and fled. Hours later, RCMP said the man was believed to be driving through eastern Saskatchewan.

By early afternoon, Mounties said they had arrested a 29-year-old suspect, along with a woman, without incident near Yorkton, Sask.

"These arrests come after an extensive search that involved multiple Saskatchewan RCMP detachments and units, as well as the Manitoba RCMP, the Protection and Response Team from the Province of Saskatchewan and the CN Police," RCMP said in a release.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2024.

The Canadian Press