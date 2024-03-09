Police warn of 'dangerous people with firearm' in Millbrook

RCMP are urging residents of Millbrook to shelter in place. (CBC - image credit)

RCMP are urging people in Millbrook, N.S., to shelter in place and lock their doors and windows because of "dangerous people with firearm" in the community.

In the emergency alert sent out at 5 p.m. on Saturday, police advised those in the area not to pick up hitch hikers or disclose their locations and to remain in a secure place

Earlier in the afternoon, just after 4 p.m., the RCMP wrote on X that one man was in custody following possible shots fired near Willow Street in Millbrook. Police said at the time that they were on the scene and that additional updates would follow.

