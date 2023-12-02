Police warn public of high-potency fentanyl circulating in North Surrey
After responding to five overdose deaths in seven days in North Surrey, police issued a statement Friday, warning the public of drugs with high-potency fentanyl mixed with benzodiazepine making the rounds in the area.
"In the last few days, our response units have noticed an increase in overdoses as well as overdose deaths in the Whalley area of North Surrey," Cpl. Sarbjit K. Sangha, media relations officer with the Surrey RCMP, said during a zoom interview with CBC.
Sangha said the higher-potency fentanyl could increase the risk of an overdose and that drug users should exercise caution and use the safe consumption site, Safepoint, at 13459-107A Ave.
Drug users are also encouraged not to use alone and to carry naloxone kits.
Naloxone, administered by spray or injection, can reverse the effects opioids, including heroin, fentanyl or morphine.
According to preliminary data released by the B.C. Coroners Service, 189 people have died from illicit toxic drugs in October, bringing the number of deaths to 2,039 in the first 10 months of 2023. The coroners' data shows that fentanyl and its analogues have been responsible for over 85 per cent of toxic drug deaths.
A statue commemorating people who have died to drug overdoses is pictured at Seaforth Peace Park in Vancouver, in April 2022. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
The only way to know if drugs purchased illicitly aren't toxic is through a drug-checking service, says Sangha.
"It's very hard to tell when you're looking at the drugs if they are toxic," she said.
Fraser Health, the health authority responsible for harm reduction services in Surrey, launched a text alert system last year to warn users about illicit substances and increases in toxic drug poisonings in the region.
The system is run by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control and allows people to anonymously submit information about drug overdoses and supply to harm reduction teams.