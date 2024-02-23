Policeman charged with murder of missing Sydney couple after handing himself in

Luke Davies (L) and Jesse Baird (R) (ABC/AFP via Getty Images)

A Sydney police officer has been charged with murdering missing Australian TV presenter Jesse Baird and his boyfriend Luke Davies.

The senior constable, 28, was arrested on Friday morning after walking into a police station in the beachside suburb of Bondi, police said.

Police did not identify the suspect but the officer has been named as Mr Baird’s ex-boyfriend Beau Lamarre in media reports.

A local court in Australia scheduled a first-appearance hearing on Friday for a Beaumont Lamarre-Condon.

Police allege the officer killed Mr Baird and Mr Davies on Monday and hired a white van that evening to dispose of the bodies.

Police said they were unsure how the couple were killed and there are crime scenes in at least two other parts of Sydney.

Mr Baird was a television presenter with Network 10, and his partner Mr Davies was a Qantas flight attendant, according to their social media accounts.

Some of their bloodied possessions were found on Wednesday morning in a large bin in the beachside suburb of Cronulla, police said.

That led police to Mr Baird's home in the Paddington area of Sydney, where they discovered a single bullet and a large amount of blood.

Police said the officer's gun, found in a police safe, matched the bullet from the crime scene.

A white van was found on Friday morning in Newcastle 70 miles north of Sydney.

"It's really important that we do locate the bodies, not only for the cause of death but the answers for the family, because they are still grieving," detective superintendent Daniel Doherty told a press conference.