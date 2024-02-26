Poll: Which Broward high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (Feb. 25)

Broward County’s top athletes keep delivering clutch performances in the winter sports playoffs and start of the springs sports seasons.

This week, we continue a weekly feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week in Broward County high school sports.

Below is a look at the five candidates from last week’s action. Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, Feb. 29, around 10 p.m.

You may vote as often as you like until then.

Here are the candidates from last week’s events:

▪ Khadee Hession, St. Thomas Aquinas, girls’ basketball: Hession scored a game-high 29 points, including the clinched points on four free throws in the waning seconds to lift the Raiders to a 55-47 over rival Blanche Ely in a Class 6A regional final.

Khadee Hession, St Thomas Aquinas Carl Juste/cjuste@miamiherald.com

▪ Jeremy Elyzee, Pines Charter, boys’ basketball: Elyzee, Southwest Louisiana, finished with a career high 28 points and scored 22 of them in the second half to lead the Jaguars to a 64-57 victory over St. Thomas Aquinas.

▪ Patrick Liburd, Sagemont, boys’ basketball: Liburd scored a game-high 23 points, including seven straight points late in the fourth quarter to help the Lions beat True North and clinch a return trip to state.

▪ Joseph Hendren, Pompano Beach, baseball: Hendren allowed no runs and struck out 11 in a 7-3 win over Fort Lauderdale.

▪ Raul Perez-Ruiz, North Broward Prep, boys’ basketball: Perez-Ruiz led all scorers with 18 points in a 49-37 win over Mater Lakes in the Region 4-4A final.