Possible carbon monoxide leak hospitalizes Miami-Dade condo residents, fire rescue says

After a Tuesday morning report of a possible carbon monoxide leak at a West Miami-Dade condominium, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said paramedics took 22 people to a hospital.

More than 60 people were treated at the Hemingway Villa Condominiums, 9375 SW 40th Terrace, after the 4:44 a.m. call, said Dispatch Supervisor Brittany Naso.

As of 7 a.m., Naso said fire rescue workers were still trying to find the source of the leak at the 1968-built condominium building.

