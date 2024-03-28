Post falsely portrays Iraq war footage as Russian strikes on Ukraine | Fact check

The claim: Video shows Russian strikes on Ukraine on March 23, 2024

A March 25 Instagram post (direct link, archive link) claims to show breaking news footage of a city being bombarded.

"SPECIAL REPORT," the video's on-screen text reads. "Ukraine is getting bombed to hell right now. 10:13 PM 3/23/24. Russia now has at least 14 Russian Tu-95MS bombers capable of carrying NUCLEAR WEAPONS in the air."

The post's caption reads, "Russia is not playing anymore."

The post was liked more than 1,000 times in two days.

More from the Fact-Check Team: How we pick and research claims | Email newsletter | Facebook page

Our rating: False

The video doesn't show a Russian air raid on Ukraine in 2024. It shows U.S.-led strikes on Iraq in 2003.

Video shows US strikes on Iraq, not Russia-Ukraine war

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, marking the beginning of a war between the two nations that is ongoing. However, the video featured in the Instagram post doesn't show Russian strikes on Ukraine, but rather U.S.-led strikes on Iraq in 2003. Getty Images and CNN have published 2003 footage of Baghdad under missile bombardment that matches the buildings and scenery shown in the Instagram post.

A clip in the video carrying an Al Jazeera watermark also predates the start of Ukraine's war with Russia in 2022.

Fact check: Image of fireball surrounding Putin 'stability' billboard is AI

A nearly identical version of the Instagram video is included in an article published by Turkish outlet OdaTV in October 2022, long before the March 23, 2024, date claimed in the post.

USA TODAY has debunked an array of false claims about the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war, including claims that U.S. special forces arrested Ukrainian officials on Nov. 13, 2023, that U.S. combat troops have been deployed to Ukraine and that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has surrendered.

The Instagram user who shared the video did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Story continues

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or e-newspaper here.

USA TODAY is a verified signatory of the International Fact-Checking Network, which requires a demonstrated commitment to nonpartisanship, fairness and transparency. Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Meta.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Video shows US strikes in Iraq, not Russia-Ukraine war | Fact check